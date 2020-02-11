Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,882,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,403 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $86,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $53.80. The company had a trading volume of 74,315,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,603,100. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.12.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 57,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,303,891.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,498,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,204,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,343. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

