Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,533 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of ServiceNow worth $92,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 668.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total transaction of $38,141.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,417 shares of company stock valued at $20,497,985. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.57. 1,188,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,055. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.39. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $355.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.82.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

