Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,412 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Kimberly Clark worth $94,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 742,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after acquiring an additional 481,402 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 509.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,019,000 after purchasing an additional 335,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $40,394,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 6.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,180,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,752,000 after purchasing an additional 138,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $114.62 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.63.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.