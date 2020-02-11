Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Humana worth $92,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,583,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,832,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM stock traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.17. 55,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.82. Humana Inc has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $376.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Humana to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.50.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $8,134,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

