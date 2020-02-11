Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,394 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,394 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $109,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total value of $4,378,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,057.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,487 shares of company stock worth $25,569,557 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,267,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $163.68 and a 1 year high of $244.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Leerink Swann increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

