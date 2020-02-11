Rice Partnership LLC Has $16.20 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 8.8% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $321.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,471,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,948,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,410.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.25 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.64 and its 200-day moving average is $252.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

