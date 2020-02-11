Rightmove (LON:RMV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Societe Generale

Investment analysts at Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 845 ($11.12) price target on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 433 ($5.70) to GBX 658 ($8.66) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 587.22 ($7.72).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 703.60 ($9.26) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 657.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 588.31. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 681.13 ($8.96). The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion and a PE ratio of 37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.