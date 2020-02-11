Rinda Sama Sells 5,000 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rinda Sama also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $137,100.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $119,600.00.

Shares of AXNX stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 6.76. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of -1.66.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.14). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,530.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. The firm’s revenue was up 555.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

