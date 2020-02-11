RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given Buy Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $255.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $230.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RNG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Dougherty & Co boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.67.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG stock opened at $212.61 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $98.19 and a 52 week high of $213.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,211.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $4,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,786,386.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,362 shares of company stock valued at $37,988,415 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 82,777 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,752,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,054 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in RingCentral by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 2,609,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.