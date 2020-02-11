RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Raymond James

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s current price.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Dougherty & Co upped their target price on RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.76.

NYSE:RNG opened at $212.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $98.19 and a 1 year high of $213.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.71.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total value of $10,973,688.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,993,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sipes sold 15,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $2,489,067.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,780,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $37,988,415. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,863,000 after acquiring an additional 796,389 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $117,161,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in RingCentral by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,378,000 after buying an additional 425,459 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 490,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after buying an additional 278,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 7,077.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,626,000 after buying an additional 260,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

