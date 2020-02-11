RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $212.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.71. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.56 and a beta of 0.80. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $98.19 and a 12-month high of $213.55.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $191,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,640.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $1,188,870.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,360 shares in the company, valued at $47,394,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $37,988,415. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNG. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.67.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

