RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $250.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RNG. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their price objective on RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.76.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE:RNG opened at $212.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of -518.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $98.19 and a twelve month high of $213.55.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,211.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sipes sold 14,613 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $2,479,533.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,717 shares in the company, valued at $38,808,700.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $37,988,415 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 285.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.