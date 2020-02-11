RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to $245.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RingCentral from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.76.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $212.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $98.19 and a 1 year high of $213.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.71.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,067,243.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $443,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,481,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $37,988,415 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 285.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.