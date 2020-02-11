RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RNG stock opened at $212.61 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $98.19 and a fifty-two week high of $213.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $443,137.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,525 shares in the company, valued at $26,481,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sipes sold 14,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $2,479,533.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,808,700.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,362 shares of company stock worth $37,988,415 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,227,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,828,000 after purchasing an additional 898,876 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,752,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,363,000 after buying an additional 289,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,235,000 after acquiring an additional 71,110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,751,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,235,000 after acquiring an additional 71,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,110,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,325,000 after acquiring an additional 750,564 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.