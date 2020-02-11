Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $867.26.

RIO stock opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Clark Megan bought 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $49,523.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 2.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,471,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $797,267,000 after purchasing an additional 692,799 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,894,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $567,498,000 after acquiring an additional 327,457 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,429 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,568,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 2,390.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,204,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $177,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

