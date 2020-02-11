RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Short Interest Down 47.7% in January

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the January 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 13.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 117.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 238,262 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 119.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REDU traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $6.40. 11,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,633. The company has a market cap of $364.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.78. RISE Education Cayman has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.52 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

