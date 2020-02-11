Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,906 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.18% of Rockwell Automation worth $43,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,541,000 after acquiring an additional 338,263 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,707.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,985,000 after purchasing an additional 149,086 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $30,088,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,006.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 129,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.02, for a total transaction of $1,470,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,134.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total value of $510,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,173,294. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $203.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.44. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $207.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

