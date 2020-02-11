Roku (ROKU) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/6/2020 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2020 – Roku had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Roku had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2020 – Roku was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/9/2020 – Roku had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/31/2019 – Roku was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2019 – Roku had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

12/13/2019 – Roku was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

ROKU stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.00. 19,865,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,664,647. Roku Inc has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.93 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.21.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,664 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $265,491.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $40,979.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $40,979.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,081 shares of company stock worth $30,160,664. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Roku by 47.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

