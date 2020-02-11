Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,862 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Rollins worth $17,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,724,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 50,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.26. 20,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,055. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

ROL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

