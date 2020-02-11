Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RR. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) price target for the company. Investec raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 485 ($6.38) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,143 ($15.04) to GBX 1,181 ($15.54) and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 919.67 ($12.10).

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

Shares of RR opened at GBX 692 ($9.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 677.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 737.99. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 619.74 ($8.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20).

In other Rolls-Royce Holding PLC news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 672 ($8.84) per share, for a total transaction of £981.12 ($1,290.61). Also, insider Ian Davis purchased 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 693 ($9.12) per share, with a total value of £1,981.98 ($2,607.18). Insiders acquired a total of 703 shares of company stock valued at $490,346 over the last 90 days.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.