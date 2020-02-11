Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Brokerages expect Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) to report $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.50.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,241,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. State Street Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,917,000 after buying an additional 61,504 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,390,000 after buying an additional 51,868 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,740,000 after buying an additional 119,835 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 697,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,068,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 467,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,468,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $391.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.67. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $299.28 and a twelve month high of $393.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

