Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) is Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s Largest Position

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 697,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 11.7% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 0.67% of Roper Technologies worth $247,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 208,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,241,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $391.46. 8,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,061. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $299.28 and a 12-month high of $393.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.96 and a 200 day moving average of $356.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.50.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

