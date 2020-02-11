Rosenblatt Securities Increases Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $63.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s previous close.

MIME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.27.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -535.55, a P/E/G ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,661,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,601,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,650. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth $49,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 235.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 233,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 13.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 87.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,622 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

