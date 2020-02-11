Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 77,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.33% of Ross Stores worth $137,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.78 and its 200-day moving average is $111.36. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.31 and a 52 week high of $122.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Nomura started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.41.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

