Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Ross Stores worth $92,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 562.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,163,000 after buying an additional 519,093 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,780,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4,663.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 226,889 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 282.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 271,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,653,000 after purchasing an additional 200,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,489,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.70. 1,260,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,968. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.31 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

