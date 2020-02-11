Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) to Underperform

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 740 ($9.73) price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 850 ($11.18). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANTO. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 915 ($12.04) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 780 ($10.26) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 898.21 ($11.82).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 839.40 ($11.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 908.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 888.33.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.