Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) to Underperform

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 3,800 ($49.99). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.56) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($64.46) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,340.05 ($57.09).

RIO opened at GBX 4,169.50 ($54.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.84 billion and a PE ratio of 5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,428.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,273.90. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,900.50 ($51.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29).

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, for a total transaction of £373.28 ($491.03). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total value of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

