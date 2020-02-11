Royal Bank of Canada Increases Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,050

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “top pick” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,120 ($27.89) to GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,228.13 ($29.31).

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,028.50 ($26.68) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,972.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,952.93. The company has a market capitalization of $615.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.87. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18).

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, for a total transaction of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). Insiders purchased a total of 1,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,681 in the last 90 days.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

