Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) to Sector Perform

Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Northern Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northern Star Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

OTCMKTS NESRF opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. Northern Star Resources has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

