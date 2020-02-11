Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 49.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $202,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.14. The stock had a trading volume of 486,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,355. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $82.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average is $79.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

