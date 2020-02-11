Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 51.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.60 ($73.95) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €62.65 ($72.84).

DHER opened at €77.62 ($90.26) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €31.26 ($36.35) and a 52-week high of €72.18 ($83.93). The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €69.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €51.38.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

