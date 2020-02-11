Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Getting Very Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) have been trending very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a daily sentiment score of -3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDSA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,780 ($36.57) to GBX 2,470 ($32.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC reduced their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oddo Securities reduced their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,686.30 ($35.34).

LON RDSA opened at GBX 1,990.80 ($26.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,184.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,282.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.93. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

