Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has trended very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a daily sentiment score of -3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Royal Dutch Shell’s score:

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

RDSB has been the topic of several research reports. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,751.83 ($36.20).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,988 ($26.15) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,195.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,279.82. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,963.20 ($25.82) and a one year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion and a PE ratio of 10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.