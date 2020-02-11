RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 609,200 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 948,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in RTW Retailwinds by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RTW Retailwinds by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in RTW Retailwinds by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,195,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 88,268 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC grew its position in RTW Retailwinds by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 193,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emancipation Management LLC grew its position in RTW Retailwinds by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 315,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 222,507 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTW Retailwinds stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,102. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.01. RTW Retailwinds has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $3.27.

RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $200.12 million during the quarter. RTW Retailwinds had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded RTW Retailwinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

RTW Retailwinds Company Profile

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

