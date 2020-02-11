Rubycoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million (RBY)

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Rubycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. Rubycoin has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rubycoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00026126 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006071 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Rubycoin

RBY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,457,042 coins. Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg.

Buying and Selling Rubycoin

Rubycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rubycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.