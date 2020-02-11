Ruff (RUFF) One Day Volume Tops $2.15 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. Ruff has a total market cap of $8.67 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ruff has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff token can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.52 or 0.03622991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00247958 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00037869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00138033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff launched on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

