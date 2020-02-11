Rupee Price Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Rupee has a market capitalization of $249,007.00 and $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,691,700 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

