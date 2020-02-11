Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 3,657 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of BIO-TECHNE worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,141,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 3.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 24.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,861,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.00.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,724,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 11,349 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $2,444,120.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,476.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,313 shares of company stock worth $14,482,152 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $204.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,817. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1 year low of $178.28 and a 1 year high of $223.29. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.74.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

