Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 41,123 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,123 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 214,313 shares during the period. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $1,167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,556,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

NASDAQ CY traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.37 and a beta of 1.89. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,755.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.