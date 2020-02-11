Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 91,147 Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 91,147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.37% of BOX worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in BOX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 47,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BOX by 11.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BOX by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BOX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in BOX by 6.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.73. 439,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17. Box Inc has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 513.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

