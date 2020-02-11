Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,419 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.48% of BMC Stock worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 289.6% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 30,617 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 514.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 77,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

BMCH stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,167. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37.

In other BMC Stock news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $423,216.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

