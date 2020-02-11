Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Lendingtree worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lendingtree by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Lendingtree by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lendingtree from $405.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lendingtree from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on Lendingtree from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded up $9.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.70. 51,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,876. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.99. Lendingtree Inc has a 12 month low of $281.01 and a 12 month high of $434.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Lendingtree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

