Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 215.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 483,309 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.88% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,980. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOSL. B. Riley cut their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

