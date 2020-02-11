Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 17,721 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 101.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.0% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,190,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDXX. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $284.27. 7,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,546. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.22 and its 200-day moving average is $271.24. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.74 and a fifty-two week high of $294.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.