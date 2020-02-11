Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 495,934 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 238.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,934 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Valley National Bancorp worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have commented on VLY. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens upgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 29,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,170. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $12.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Peter V. Maio acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.