Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Alaska Air Group worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.83. 394,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,473. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.92.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

