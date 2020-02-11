Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Armstrong World Industries worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,219,000 after purchasing an additional 216,655 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 34,962 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 146,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 27,503 shares during the last quarter.

AWI stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.71. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $106.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.55.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

