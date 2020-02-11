Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 116,998 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Plains GP worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $1,109,000. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 267,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 193,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $2,672,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 185,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $25.82.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Plains GP’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Everardo Goyanes purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,332.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

