Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,688 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Qualys worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Qualys by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $1,053,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.80. 6,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,755. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.36. Qualys Inc has a 12-month low of $72.76 and a 12-month high of $97.12.

In other Qualys news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $38,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,368 shares in the company, valued at $15,904,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $84,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,771,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,328 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,028 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.65.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

