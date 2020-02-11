Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 2,608.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847,830 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.15% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 18.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 33.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of DBD traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. 165,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.82. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

